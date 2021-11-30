Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LOVE. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $65.81 on Friday. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.05 million, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.74.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lovesac will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $406,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,672,199.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 485,588 shares of company stock worth $38,568,696. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lovesac by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

