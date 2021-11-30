Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LOVE. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Shares of LOVE opened at $65.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.05 million, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.27. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.74.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $406,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $7,649,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 485,588 shares of company stock valued at $38,568,696. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,476,000 after purchasing an additional 927,377 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,780,000 after acquiring an additional 106,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,884,000 after acquiring an additional 101,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after acquiring an additional 240,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

