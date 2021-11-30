Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of OFC opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $30.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

