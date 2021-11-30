Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,900 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.58.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

