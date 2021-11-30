Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,000 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WERN. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 25.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.