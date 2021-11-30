Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 568,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 36,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after purchasing an additional 746,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 332,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRS opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

