Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cabot were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Cabot by 88.8% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 443,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the second quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 331.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot stock opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.63. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $40.90 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

