LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:SCD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.30. 5,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,337. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $15.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 63.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 350.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 33.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.