LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:SCD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.30. 5,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,337. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $15.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
