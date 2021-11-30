LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.97

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.97 and last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 4150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.06.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,280,000 after purchasing an additional 474,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,215,000 after buying an additional 183,772 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,713,000 after buying an additional 236,325 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 976,231 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after buying an additional 87,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

