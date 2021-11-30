Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a report issued on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.41). B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.07).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark upped their target price on Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.43.

Shares of TSE LAC opened at C$52.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.10. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.96. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$11.40 and a one year high of C$52.35.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

