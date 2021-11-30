Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Lowered by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its position in Linde by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,378,903 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its position in Linde by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,991,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Linde by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,666,000 after buying an additional 519,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.29.

NYSE LIN opened at $320.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $340.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

