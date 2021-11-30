Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Linde by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,157,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Linde by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,983,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Linde by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,528,000 after purchasing an additional 367,853 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its position in Linde by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,118,292,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of Linde stock opened at $320.74 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16. The firm has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.29.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.