Linde plc (LIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Linde has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Linde to earn $11.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $320.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.28 and its 200-day moving average is $305.89. Linde has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.29.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Linde stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 289,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Linde worth $570,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.