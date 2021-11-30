Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,300 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the October 31st total of 613,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,995 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,180,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,636,000 after acquiring an additional 45,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,349,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,709,000 after acquiring an additional 84,774 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,341,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,739 shares during the period. 15.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of LILA opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

