Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Position Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,920 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 366.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 625.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.43%.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

