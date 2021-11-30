Levolution (LEVL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $48,299.00

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last week, Levolution has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Levolution coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. Levolution has a total market capitalization of $9.07 million and approximately $48,299.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00045378 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00235851 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00088773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

Levolution is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 127,392,290 coins. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Levolution is levolution.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

