Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Stake Boosted by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,311,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360,100 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 2.27% of Leslie’s worth $88,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at about $151,000.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

LESL traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,434. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

