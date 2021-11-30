Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 655 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 3.1% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 127.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACN opened at $365.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.73. The company has a market capitalization of $231.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

