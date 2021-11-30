Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 3,840 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.6% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Amundi bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,418,000 after buying an additional 5,210,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after buying an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after buying an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,906,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,881,000 after buying an additional 3,933,597 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

NYSE:KO opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average of $55.37. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

