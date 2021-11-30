Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 1,810 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.73. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

