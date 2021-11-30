Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $5.91 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.1% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,746 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $159.75 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.06 and a one year high of $179.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.35 and its 200 day moving average is $167.13. The company has a market capitalization of $420.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

