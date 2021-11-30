LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at $7,229,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 87.6% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 795,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 371,653 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the second quarter valued at $2,902,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the second quarter valued at $2,000,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the second quarter valued at $1,151,000.

Get LDH Growth Corp I alerts:

NASDAQ:LDHAU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. 1,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,161. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. LDH Growth Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for LDH Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LDH Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.