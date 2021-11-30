LBRY Credits Market Capitalization Achieves $24.16 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0464 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $24.16 million and approximately $218,928.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

