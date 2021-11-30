LBRY Credits 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $218,928.00 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 30th. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $24.16 million and $218,928.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00066872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00071629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00093911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,612.10 or 0.08023878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,482.53 or 1.00005015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021835 BTC.

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

