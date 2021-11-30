Lattice Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $760,824.00 (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Lattice Token has a total market capitalization of $35.40 million and $760,824.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lattice Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lattice Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00067670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00071901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00093842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,543.50 or 0.07966174 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,852.17 or 0.99679641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00021886 BTC.

Lattice Token Coin Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange

Lattice Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lattice Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lattice Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lattice Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lattice Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.