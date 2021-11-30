Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Trading 4.2% Higher

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) shares traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.46. 1,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 909,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Get Latch alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTCH. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,835,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,083,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Latch Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.