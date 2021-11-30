Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.29

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.29 and last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 474063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.26.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 45,345 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,836 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.