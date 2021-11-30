La Osa Jorge De Acquires 2,207 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Stock

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) EVP La Osa Jorge De bought 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.63 per share, for a total transaction of $72,014.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BVH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.52. 150,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,241. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.57. The company has a market cap of $619.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bluegreen Vacations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 26.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 92.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 36,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 17,535 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.