Kusama Achieves Market Cap of $3.26 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Kusama has a total market cap of $3.26 billion and approximately $169.86 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $384.68 or 0.00663031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kusama has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00064279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00072108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00093764 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,575.76 or 0.07886797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,104.42 or 1.00148894 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.