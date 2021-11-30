KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Tops $25.27 on Major Exchanges

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.27 or 0.00043783 BTC on popular exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and $46.82 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00043394 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.00235085 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00089693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KCS is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

