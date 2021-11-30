Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $103.00 to $124.00. The stock had previously closed at $88.24, but opened at $98.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Krystal Biotech shares last traded at $88.50, with a volume of 5,102 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,767,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,218,000 after acquiring an additional 426,020 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 193,800 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 827.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 126,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 112,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 68,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after buying an additional 54,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

