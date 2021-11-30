Kryll Price Hits $1.97 (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003443 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Kryll has a market cap of $74.61 million and $7.58 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00044835 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.65 or 0.00240357 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00089126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011783 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

KRL is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 37,834,598 coins. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

