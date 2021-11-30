Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab Acquires 190,000 Shares of Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $2,825,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Indulgence B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 263,900 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,726,268.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 223,988 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,097,754.04.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 238,841 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $3,532,458.39.

On Monday, November 15th, Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 232,749 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $3,360,895.56.

On Thursday, November 11th, Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 88,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.00. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at $42,673,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at $37,798,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at $30,629,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at $17,561,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at $11,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

