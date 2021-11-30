Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $141,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 145.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,991,000 after acquiring an additional 843,500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $217.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.39 and a 52-week high of $221.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.22.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

