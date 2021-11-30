Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $128,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October alerts:

BOCT opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.