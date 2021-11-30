Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,945 Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,060,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,207,000 after purchasing an additional 138,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 94,980.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,679 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,553,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 806,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,307,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 96,076 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

