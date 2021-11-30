Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.63. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $111.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.