Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 641 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $553,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 140,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $773,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $260.10 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $202.50 and a 1 year high of $265.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.22.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

