Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,294 Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 350.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after buying an additional 402,912 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 164,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 25,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000.

NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $32.53.

