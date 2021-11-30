Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $4,544,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 17.8% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $192.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $137.08 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.