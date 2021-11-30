Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Shares Up 0.8%

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.10 and last traded at $41.10. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average is $36.76.

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

