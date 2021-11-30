Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Although Kohl’s shares have lagged the industry year-to-date, we expect the trend to reverse in the near term. The company posted stellar third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and the bottom line grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the quarter, Kohl's accelerated growth in Active category and successfully launched various brand partnerships. Management is impressed with its strategic efforts to transform Kohl’s into a leading destination for active and casual lifestyle items. It raised view for the fiscal year and expects sales to increase in the in the mid-twenties percentage range compared with the earlier anticipation of growth in low-twenties percentage rate. Kohl’s is benefiting from its growing digital business amid pandemic-led customers’ increased shift to online shopping.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KSS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of KSS opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 14.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after acquiring an additional 69,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 145.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Kohl’s by 18.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

