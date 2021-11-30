Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.430-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.18 million.Knowles also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.500-$1.500 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:KN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. 6,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,500. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $22.88.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. Knowles’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,775.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,343 shares of company stock worth $6,156,870 in the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knowles stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Knowles were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

