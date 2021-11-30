Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Short Interest Update

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the October 31st total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KAII opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Kismet Acquisition Two has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

