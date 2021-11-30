Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.92.

KGC opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.87. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

