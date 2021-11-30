Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Reduced by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

