Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $91,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $469,070. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.40. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $30.61.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

