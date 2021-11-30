Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Receives $25.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMMPF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of KMMPF stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $18.57.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

