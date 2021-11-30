Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.92. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 1,725 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEQU. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 11.8% in the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 138,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.