Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Market Cap Hits $215.82 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $215.82 million and $24.11 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for $1,079.11 or 0.01859962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00044958 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00236647 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00088792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

